Indebted season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC? The latest







Following tonight’s big season 1 finale, there are more questions that we’re left to wonder — will there be an Indebted season 2 renewal at NBC? Is there any reason that we should have some hope.

We know that the comedy series has found itself a fairly loyal following over the past several weeks — unfortunately, it still may not be enough to get the show the green light for more. The ratings for the first season are far from great, as it has averaged only a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also just under 1.6 million live viewers a week. These are not good ratings, and in a lot of ways, we should just be happy that the network allowed the entire first season to play out.

If Indebted does manage to get a season 2, it would probably be their lowest-rated scripted show to get the honor. It would be a huge show of faith by the network, and we’re just not sure that we see that happening.

Yet, here is where we remind you that there is always a little bit of hope that things could change — but it would probably take an extreme amount of work in order to ensure that this happens. Think in terms of rather hefty DVR ratings and a pretty big effort to stream the show, as well. NBC would need to see numbers that indicate there is a substantial reason to bring the show back, and that there is something more that they can get out of it beyond what they are currently drawing. We’re not sure that they would be able to find a way to get all of this, and that’s why we are telling you now to not be super-optimistic for the future of the show.

Related News – Be sure to visit our Renewal Guide for the current fates of a number of different shows on the schedule

Do you want to see an Indebted season 2 renewal over at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







