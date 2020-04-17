Will & Grace season 11 episode 18 spoilers: The series finale, again







We’ve been here before, but we’re going to be here again — next week’s Will & Grace season 11 episode 18 is the series finale. Remember that the show had a proper finale in its original run, but now they’re going to have a chance to do so all over again.

So how are things going to end this time around? Well, there’s a good chance that a lot of these characters are going to have a chance to find happiness once and for all. Of course, whether or not they get in their own way remains to be seen. For some more specifics, check out the full synopsis below:

04/23/2020 (09:00PM – 09:30PM) (Thursday) : With the apartment packed up, Will is determined to not reminisce about his life in the city or his ex, McCoy (guest star Matt Bomer). Grace, on the verge of giving birth, keeps having false alarms of going into labor. At the behest of Stan, Karen goes to the top of the Statue of Liberty to get closure with her ex-husband. And Jack’s dream of taking a bow on a Broadway stage becomes a very real possibility. Minnie Driver and Brian Jordan Alvarez guest star. TV-14

After this episode airs, rest assured that you’re going to get some programming, as NBC is bringing forward a special hosted by Eric McCormack. Within this one, you’re going to be seeing clips from the past and also interviews in the present. We’ve also got some details about that:

04/23/2020 (09:30PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Hosted by Eric McCormack, this special retrospective will show clips of past and present episodes that highlight the series’ most iconic and memorable moments. The look back will also feature emotionally-charged reactions from “Will & Grace” superfans and celebrities who will share stories about what the show has meant to them. Elton John and Norman Lear will also make special appearances. TV-14

In general, go ahead and expect next week to be a one-hour spectacular that is stuffed full of all sorts of emotional from start to finish. And, of course, plenty of laughter as well.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Will & Grace

What do you want to see on the proper Will & Grace series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some more news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







