Last Man Standing season 8 episode 20 spoilers: The last before finale







It’s crazy to think that next week’s Last Man Standing season 8 episode 20 is going to be the penultimate one this season. In just two weeks, the season is over! Hasn’t it gone by fast? While some parts of life these days seem to be moving at a crawl, the Tim Allen comedy feels like almost a blink this season.

We know already that the finale is going to feature Kristin being ready to give birth — so what is coming leading up to this episode? Think in terms of a story about secrets, podcasts, and Vanessa and some of the other women on the show coming up with a plan. Deception is going to be key within this episode — but it’s probably going to be deception of the funniest kind.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Last Man Standing season 8 episode 20 with some other news on what’s coming up:

When Kyle and Mandy individually reveal a secret to Mike and Vanessa respectively, they are sworn not to tell the other. Meanwhile, Ryan invites Mike to be a guest on his podcast and Vanessa and the girls devise a plan to pay back a ride waiter in the all-new “Extrasensory Deception” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, April 23 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-820) (TV-PG L)

Beyond what’s going on with the story here, is it too much to hope for a season 9 renewal over the course of the next couple of weeks? Fox has made a decision early to cancel some other shows, so you have to hope that they will renew some others early. We do think that there’s enough value in another season on the network — if nothing else, they need to be able to film the finale that they didn’t get a chance to do this time around! The planned finale (episode 22) was not able to be filmed due to the current health crisis; hopefully, that would end up being the first one filmed in season 9.

