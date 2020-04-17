In the Dark season 2 episode 2 spoilers: ‘Cross My Heart and Hope to Lie’







Next week on In the Dark season 2 episode 2, we continue this new chapter of the mystery drama — one that we’re sure will contain a few new twists and elements. The show has quite the immense challenge at the moment, mostly in that it has to stand out in a really crowded field of shows, and it’s also been off the air for a long time.

Yet, we know that there are reasons aplenty to keep watching — interesting characters, big twists, and a few new angles that the show will take this time around. It’s a little early to think about the future beyond this season, but in reality, we shouldn’t be thinking that much about that anyway. What matters right now is diving into the story.

Below, CarterMatt has the full In the Dark season 2 episode 2 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

LOST AND FOUND – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) gets a surprise visit while the Guiding Hope team – Felix (Morgan Krantz), Jess (Brooke Markham) and Murphy — work on a plan to cover up their new “business.” Darnell’s (Keston John) visit to Nia (Nicki Micheaux) takes an unexpected turn and Dean (Rich Sommer) gets a new mission. Also starring Casey Deidrick. Brian Dannelly directed the episode written by Yael Zinkow (#202). Original airdate 4/23/2020.

Within this episode, we’re going to be getting a chance to a different side of Murphy — and we’re going to have some interactions also take some surprising turns of their own. This is one of those episodes that serves more as a foundation than anything else — we’re just getting a sense here as to what the vibe and style of the story is going to be coming up.

