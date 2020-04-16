How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 13 return date: Sam’s past







Within this article, there is a good bit to share — we have the How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 13 return date, for starters, but then also a few more details all about what lies ahead.

The bad news is that we’re going to be seeing a one-week break in the action amidst the final season airing on ABC. There is no new episode airing next week but, in the end, you will seeing one coming on Thursday, April 30. The title here is “What If Sam Wasn’t the Bad Guy This Whole Time?”, and that is the sort of thing that raises all sorts of questions. We’re left to wonder in part what that means, and of course if a lot of our perceptions about this particular character have been wrong. We certainly know that this show does have a way of managing to flip things on their head. This is an episode that will dive into the past a lot, but also show how that can be moved into the present and future.

For a few more details now, we suggest that you check out the full How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 13 synopsis:

“What If Sam Wasn’t the Bad Guy This Whole Time?” – Annalise learns unexpected and shocking details about Sam’s past. Meanwhile, Connor and Michaela feel the pressure when the FBI learns there is new evidence in the case; and Frank and Bonnie’s history is explored, revealing what originally fractured their relationship, on an all-new episode of “How to Get Away with Murder,” THURSDAY, APRIL 30 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLSV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

