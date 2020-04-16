The Blacklist season 7 spoilers: Brian Dennehy will appear again







Following the sad news of Brian Dennehy’s passing this morning, more news is coming out about his television future. As many longtime fans of The Blacklist know, the legendary actor appeared across multiple seasons as Dom, the father of Katarina Rostova and a man very much tied to the overall mythology of the series. He’s been a part of several notable episodes, but earlier this season found his life hanging in the balance following a shootout.

According to a report from Deadline, you will be seeing Brian one final (confirmed) time as the character in the upcoming May finale, which is episode #19. (Originally there were plans for there to be three more installments beyond that, but plans shifted due to the current health crisis.) In a statement, executive producer/creator Jon Bokenkamp had the following to say:

“Fans will get to see Brian again … We’re working with existing and previously filmed footage to complete the season finale.”

Meanwhile, Bokenkamp and fellow EP John Eisendrath also said the following about Brian’s passing:

“We were incredibly fortunate to call Brian part of our Blacklist family … He brought depth and humanity to a pivotal role and his loss is a big one. Like everyone else on our show, we were fans first. He will be missed.”

While there may not be time to add a tribute card to Dennehy, per the aforementioned website, for Friday’s episode, there will be something planned to honor him at some point through the remainder of the season. There are still a handful of episodes to come leading up to the finale, which we’re sure will be a way to honor the fantastic work that he did on this show. Dom was not an easy character to play, given that he harbors so many secrets and also has a rather complicated, dangerous past.

As we noted earlier, our thoughts go out to all of Brian’s friends and loved ones during what has to be an immeasurably difficult time. You can see a tribute courtesy of series star Megan Boone below. (Photo: NBC.)

