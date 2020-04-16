Katy Keene episode 10 spoilers: A Gloria story & a Riverdale crossover







You don’t have to look all that hard in order to learn what Katy Keene episode 10 is all about. This is an installment entitled “Gloria,” and the character’s past is going to play an integral role in what happens. Katy’s going to find herself mired in a number of different issues because of this, and could end up making some revelations.

Yet, Gloria’s story may prove to not be the biggest thing about this episode in the end. Instead, it could be a Riverdale crossover! While it’s not a big one, you are going to be seeing Casey Cott come over as Kevin Keller, which will give Josie a little bit of comfort from home. These are the sort of thing we do like to see with this show and the flagship — little ways to remind us that they are connected. It’s hard logistically to make something larger work, let alone something creatively given that these casts are in separate places and wouldn’t have that many reasons to all come together.

No matter what happens, signs point to Katy Keene episode 10 being a particularly notable story. For some more information, be sure to read the full synopsis below:

MOVING ON FROM YOUR PAST – When an allegation against Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) is made, Katy (Lucy Hale), tries to get to the bottom of it, but instead might have discovered something about her mother. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and the new Pussycats have a falling out leaving Josie’s close friend, Kevin Keller (guest star Casey Cott), to remind that she doesn’t need to be that person anymore. Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) offers Bernardo (guest star Ryan Faucett) an interesting relationship proposition in order not to lose him, but it does not go as he hoped. Meanwhile, Pepper’s (Julia Chan) past is starting to catch up with her and it could jeopardize more than just the Pepper Plant. Lucien Laviscount, Camille Hyde and Zane Holtz also star. Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Michael Grassi & Neil McNeil (#110). Original airdate 4/23/2020. Every episode of KATY KEENE will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

