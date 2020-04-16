The Good Fight season 4 episode 3 return date delayed; here’s why







Following today’s new episode, The Good Fight season 4 episode 3 is going to be airing a week later than expected — and as it turns out, there’s a specific reason for it.

In the video below, you can see much of the CBS All Access’ series cast and crew discuss the reason for the show being pushed back until April 30 — and to the surprise of no one, it has a lot to do by and large with the current health crisis. The team explain that because so many people are working remotely, it’s taking a little bit longer than first expected to get all of the components necessary to make the show as great as it should be. For example, the musical score is done in a different part of the world than the editing and a number of different aspects of production. Who knew that a series like this was anywhere near as internationally-based as it is?

Ultimately, the show is going to find a way to figure things out and press onward, but be prepared to be waiting a little bit longer than expected for all of it to play out. Filming was of course shut down in the middle of production, so be prepared for this season to air in batches. Hopefully, we will hear more about the future of the season a little bit later on, but know that there are a handful of episodes you’ll be seeing before that. The April 30 installment isn’t going to be it for the time being.

As with all things within the world of TV at the moment, the most important thing is that everyone stays safe — the health of the cast and crew remains paramount. That way, they can be happy, healthy, and we can get more episodes of this great series a little bit later on.

What do you want to see on The Good Fight season 4 episode 3?

