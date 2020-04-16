Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? The season 17 future







Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We know that the desire for the new episodes is going to be there, especially given the way that this past installment ended.

Just think about it for a moment — we had a opportunity in that installment to be able to see so many big events, whether it be Richard’s recovery, Teddy’s wedding completely fall apart, and then Cormac casually ask Meredith out. Whether or not it was a super-serious thing in his mind still remains to be seen, but there was something there.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for a while to get answers on most things. After all, last week’s episode was in fact the finale, and we are now in a position where we are stuck waiting until we get around to the fall (at the earliest) to see more episodes. We know that Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed, and really, there would be no reason to worry about it even if it wasn’t. So long as Ellen Pompeo is going to continue to want to be a part of this series, there is really zero reason to doubt just about anything when it comes to what the future holds. ABC’s going to want the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to exist as long as possible.

So even though there are no more Grey’s Anatomy episodes coming up this season, odds are that you will still have a chance to see what some of the stories were going to be. Think about it this way: The world of Station 19 is continuing for the remainder of the season. Through that, we’ll have a chance to see a number of stories play out that are at least set around the world — and you may be able to get some hints as to where the Grey’s Anatomy story was heading. (Granted, there was one big twist that you won’t get to see — an explosion that could have taken the life of one major character. That was planned for the season 16 finale — who knows what will become of that now?)

What are you going to miss when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy being on the air?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some more information when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

