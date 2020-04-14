Grey’s Anatomy season 16: Was a character going to die in finale?







While we did technically see a Grey’s Anatomy season 16 finale on ABC last week, it was not the finale for the medical drama. Or, it wasn’t at least the one that they had planned. There was an alternate finale script out there, and it’s one that could have had a particularly seismic impact on the show’s long-term future.

So what was it? According to TVLine, the previously-planned finale was going to contain a “cataclysmic event” that would have potentially claimed the life of a significant character. Said event was meant to be an explosion, so in theory it could have been almost anyone who is a part of the ensemble.

There are a number of different candidates who you could’ve looked at here. For example, DeLuca is a character who could have been brazen enough to risk his life, Jackson has been somewhat outside his element as of late, and if the show really wanted to smash Amelia’s heart into pieces again, they could’ve taken out Link. If the writers also wanted to make the Teddy situation less messy, either Owen or Tom could’ve been removed from the equation. Even a character like Maggie could have been vulnerable since her storyline has been fairly quiet as of late.

As for who we personally feel would have probably been safe, we’re looking mostly at characters like Meredith (of course), Amelia (she just had a baby), and also Richard, given that he’s already been through a recent life-threatening situation. Cormac’s too new to be viewed as an important character, and it’s hard to imagine that Jo would be killed so soon after Alex’s exit.

