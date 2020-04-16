How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 12 spoilers: Vivian’s back!







Coming up tonight on How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 12, you are going to see a familiar face back in the mix. Vivian Maddox will make her presence felt once more within the world of the ABC series, and she will be coming bearing some key information.

What sort of information are we talking about here? Just think along the lines of the FBI’s involvement in Asher’s death. Given her past ties to the Bureau, we wouldn’t have made any assumptions as to what her role was going to be in the story coming up. Yet, we do now come bearing some additional information on that subject.

In a new sneak peek below via TV Insider, you can see Vivian approach Annalise, who seems immediately disinterested (and understandably so) with trusting Gabriel’s mother on anything. Yet, she makes it clear soon after that the FBI is responsible for what happened to Asher … and maybe everything changes after that.

Is this the beginning of it appearing as though the FBI set up everything to take down Annalise once and for all? Or, is this all a way for the Castillo family to have more power? The craziest theory we can think about is that Pollock was working for Xavier when she killed Asher, and after being seen by Gabriel she and others within the FBI are willing to throw that organization under the bus. With this, they can at least move forward without taking the blame for anything. That’s a crazy sentiment, but this is a crazy show where a lot of crazy stuff happens. At this point, we’d feel rather foolish if we were to rule just about anything out.

