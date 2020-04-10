How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 12 promo: Death penalty?







How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 12 is going to be coming on ABC next week, and there are serious concerns for Annalise. How serious? Let’s just say that there’s a chance the death penalty may be handed down for her.

In the video below, you can see a lot of what Annalise is going to be up against moving forward in the series. We knew that she was desperate in order to get more information as to what she could be charged with, and this may be a big part of the reason why. She wanted to be able to prepare an adequate defense, and there’s a reasonable chance now that she’s not going to have a lot of people on her side while she tries to battle things out. It seems as though Bonnie and Frank are ready to engage in some legal war with her — or at least that’s what it seems like.

As for some of Annalise’s students, we imagine that this is where things could start to become a little bit trickier. After all, Connor and Michaela are still in the hot seat themselves, but they could have some unexpected sway now thanks to Gabriel Maddox. Because of what he learned when it comes to Pollock/the FBI/potentially the Castillos having a role in Asher’s death, he may be able to convince all of them that this was some sort of setup. Because of this, we could be seeing this story take off in all sorts of interesting directions. Let’s just say that we’re excited to see how things shift and transform from here on out.

What do you want to see on How to Get Away with Murder season 6 episode 12?

Do you think that Annalise will be given the death penalty in the end? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

