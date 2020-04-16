Devs season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at FX, Hulu? The latest







Following today’s finale, should you expect a Devs season 2 renewal at FX/Hulu? Or, is it better to anticipate that the show is canceled? Within this piece, we’ll do our best to both take a look at that and whatever else is coming.

For the time being, though, we should start this article off by noting this: Devs was originally billed as a limited series. With that in mind, we wouldn’t enter the final episode even assuming that there will be anything further. Sometimes, shows are better suited as just a one-and-done thing, and that viewers are able to dive in, enjoy some content, and then move on to whatever is next. It doesn’t always end up having to be more complicated than that.

In the end, when it comes to Devs’ future we would assume that for now, the end is going to be the end — unless, of course, something more is announced. The show does have somewhat of a unique status with it being a part of FX on Hulu, and it may be beneficial to parent company Disney to try to find a way to expand this programming further. With so much attention as of late being focused on the Disney+ streaming service, Hulu may both want and need a little bit of further attention. This could be an opportunity to have that. Hulu may have some other projects, including the limited series Little Fires Everywhere, but we never think that it hurts to have a little more in the way of quality.

Of course, we will have further information in the event that we hear something more — we’ve certainly seen enough evidence over time that being billed as a “limited series” rarely ever means that the end is ever actually the end. Many shows are often able to extract something more in the event that they are popular enough.

