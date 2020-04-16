Psych 2: Lassie Come Home teaser brings the gang back together







There are few things we’re more excited for than Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. Sure, we wish that it had come out some time ago, and on its original network in USA rather than the upcoming Peacock streaming service, but beggars can’t be choosers. Also, this does give the service a launching pad and if this helps to us a Psych 3 down the road, we gotta be good with it.

Below, you can see a new teaser for the movie, which finds Shaun and Gus spending a good bit of time back in Santa Barbara — their old home and where the majority of the original series was set. While there, they will do whatever they can to help their old pal Carlton Lassiter. He’s been badly hurt, and they have to figure out just who would’ve done something terrible to him. This job brings Timothy Omundson back fully into the fold after complications from a stroke kept him from having a huge role on the original Psych movie — the more Lassie on this show, the better it’s going to be.

The teaser below has jokes, nicknames, and everything else that you love about this series. The logline below bears some additional insight, in the event you haven’t seen it already:

“Santa Barbara Police Chief Carlton Lassiter is ambushed on the job and left for dead. In a vintage Psych-style Hitchcockian nod, he begins to see impossible happenings around his recovery clinic. Shawn and Gus return to Lassie’s side in Santa Barbara and are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural. Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.”

There’s no official premiere date for Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, but rest assured you will know the moment that we know.

What do you want to see in regards to Psych 2: Lassie Come Home?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to then also stick around for further news. (Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







