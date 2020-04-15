





Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? If you find yourself asking that question, you’re one of many. There is a great deal of scheduling confusion out there, with episodes of this show and others fluttering around for a wide array of different reasons.

Let’s start things off here with the bad news — there is no new episode coming on the network tonight. What’s the reason for that? It has a good bit to do with the network wanting to hold off on some remaining episodes for as long as possible. Despite limited episode orders, it’s clear that they want the final weeks of their season to at least feel somewhat like an “event.” Hence, there being three hours of programming for a number of nights coming up.

Here are how things are going to work for the Shemar Moore series. There will be a new episode entitled “Vice” airing next week — if you haven’t heard about that just yet, you can check out more details on the subject below:

“Vice” – The SWAT team searches for an escaped convict who plans to kill Tan and every member of law enforcement who helped put him in prison years ago. Also, Chris comes face to face with internal corruption when she arrests a young man who is given a free pass due to his powerful father, and a surprise visit by Hondo’s sister, Winnie (April Parker Jones), puts pressure on his relationship with Nichelle (Rochelle Aytes), on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, April 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Meanwhile, there is another episode currently scheduled for April 29, and there is a good chance that this could prove to be the final installment of the season. Filming was forced to halt early due to the real-life health crisis, and it sounds like CBS already has three-hour plans for both May 6 and May 13 that do not include SWAT at all. Alas, there’s also no news as of yet on a possible season 4 renewal, but we hope to have that within the days to come.

