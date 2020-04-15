Riverdale season 4 episode 18 return date: How many episodes are left?







Want to get the Riverdale season 4 episode 18 return date, or at least a general idea of when it will be back? We’re going to take a look at both that and then also the complicated nature of the show’s future within this article.

Let’s kick things off here with a note that there is no new episode next week, as The CW continues to hold onto as many episodes as possible. It’s frustrating, but it’s obvious that they want to have as many installments as possible for May sweeps. The earliest we foresee the next episode back is on April 29, but it could even be early May.

Currently, the buzz is that there will be 19 episodes this season, which means that three installments won’t end up airing as planned due to the current health crisis. That lines up well with around when the show wrapped up production. (Riverdale was one of the first programs to tie up much of the work that they were doing.) This means that there won’t be a proper ending to the season, which does raise a lot of questions — including how some characters’ stories will be wrapped up if they aren’t going to be a major part of the show moving forward. We knew already that some of the parental characters weren’t going to be a big part of the series moving forward, so we hope that there is still an opportunity for them to come back to finish their arcs whenever season 5 production does began. (That itself is a little bit up in the air.)

We imagine that there will be more confirmation as to the return date soon, with at least some sort of promo tease for what is coming up next. The only thing that we can be confident about is that the Hedwig tribute will be confined to a single episode.

