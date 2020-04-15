Chicago Fire season 9 premiere date hopes for Jesse Spencer, cast







Following tonight’s big finale, what does the future hold in terms of a Chicago Fire season 9? What is there precisely to look ahead to? Consider this article your earliest of primers for some of this information!

Let’s start things off with the following reminder that Chicago Fire has been renewed already for another season — and a season 10 and 11 beyond that! This three-season renewal goes along in tandem with a massive deal that executive producer Dick Wolf recently signed, and it means that the writers can think far into the future in addition to what’s coming immediately around the bend. It’s also an opportunity to give NBC some significant lineup stability — they don’t have to worry about any of their Wednesday shows in the near future.

So when will the premiere actually air? A lot of that will depend, of course, on when everyone gets back to work. The writers can begin work in a little bit more of a virtual setting, but the situation’s obviously different for the cast and crew. Typically, all of One Chicago starts production in July and we know the producers would love to do that again … if they’re able. It’s really all a matter of being able to ensure that it’s safe. That’s not something that we have an answer to at the moment.

We’re cautiously optimistic that the show will be able to premiere this fall, though whether or not it will be in late September remains to be seen. A premiere in October/November could be possible, but caution has to be the forefront of every decision. Just be patient and stay safe over the next few months, and know that the producers for Chicago Fire are intent on making more episodes. They love the show, and they love their fellow cast and crew members. That’s why they will take their time to make sure that everyone will go back to worth happy and healthy.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Fire and what lies ahead — an interview with Derek Haas will be posted after the episode

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for more information when it comes to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







