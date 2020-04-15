Outlander season 5 episode 9 photo: Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin in the woods







We’ve got a first look photo now from Outlander season 5 episode 9, and it signals one thing: Roger is back somewhat closer to his former self. He’s also going to be working alongside Jamie out in the woods.

So what are the two so concerned about? While a photo like this could really be a reflection of almost anything, it’s easy to come up with a few different theories here. Take, for starters, possible threats coming in now from the British. We know that Governor Tryon offered Roger a plot of land after what transpired with him and the hanging. Yet, when the dust settles we’d certainly be concerned over how Jamie acted following the Battle of Alamance. Sure, Tryon can understand some of the anger he was feeling … but typically, people don’t have the greatest response in the world to that sort of defiance.

Then, of course, there is the ever-looming threat of Stephen Bonnet. We have not seen him interact directly with any of the Frasers so far this season, but he is still alive and out there. As a matter of fact, Jamie has inched ever closer to a meeting with him as of late. We’re really just at a point now where we’re waiting for something more to happen involving these characters. (Within this episode, we know that Jamie will be snakebit, which leads to him telling Roger to take care of the Bonnet problem if he cannot.)

There are always plenty of other threats for Jamie and Roger both to keep watch for out in the Ridge — it’s a direct consequence to being out in the backcountry. So long as we see great performances from Sam Heughan and Richard Rankin as we’ve seen as of late, we’re going to be satisfied. Episode 9 will air on Starz this weekend.

