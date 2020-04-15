NCIS season 18 spoilers: A big McGee – Delilah episode is coming







How can you not love Timothy McGee? He’s one of the best characters on NCIS, in addition to be one of the most relatable. His evolution has been a thrill to watch, and some of that was reflected further on last night’s “The Arizona.” This was not meant to be the final episode of the year, but because of circumstances beyond everyone’s control, that’s precisely what it ended up as.

As it turns out, had season 17 continued as originally planned (prior to production shutting down early), you would have seen a big McGee – Delilah episode. This was one of the stories that was planned out, but now you will have a chance to see it come season 18. Speaking per TV Insider, executive producer Frank Cardea notes that this episode will play out next season, and he also notes that the show will return to the opioids storyline that was first established at the end of season 16. (Be sure to read our own interview with Cardea and Monreal discussing the 400th episode, Ziva, and more.)

In general, it seems as though NCIS is not wasting too many of the scripts that they had plotted out for this season — the big difference is just having to wait for them. While we’re sure that there are some shows that will address a lot of what’s been going on in the real world, it will be nice if NCIS can continue to provide some sort of escape. Its strengths have always revolved around its characters, so the more we get focused episodes all about them, the happier we will be. Here’s to hoping that all of these stories will be back on CBS come this fall.

