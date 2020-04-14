NCIS season 18: Is it renewed? Current premiere date hopes at CBS







Is NCIS season 18 going to happen at CBS? Within this article, we’ll break that down plus discuss premiere date hopes and more.

To kick things off here, though, let’s go ahead and say this: There is no official renewal at the moment by the network. While we hoped there might be one, nothing was altogether guaranteed … though we don’t think that there is all that much to worry about. Provided that the cast all wants to come back (and we currently suspect that they do), there is no reason to think that CBS would opt to say goodbye to what has become a TV institution over almost two decades. The ratings are still strong, there’s still a big international following, and creatively we’ve really enjoyed a lot of what the writers have been doing over the past couple of years.

Want some more NCIS video insight right now? Then view some of our thoughts all about the end of this season at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, remember to then also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more news and view our series playlist. We’ll have more coverage coming over the course of the next several days.

Now that we’ve spelled that out, let’s move a little bit more now into the next important subject: When NCIS season 18 could actually premiere. The truth is, that’s still up in the air. We’d love to be able to sit here and proclaim that there could be new episodes at some point in late September, but that all depends on when production starts. The health crisis is the reason why the season is ending early, so it could also be the reason why we’re left waiting for some more new episodes to air.

So long as filming begins for the show in early August, though, we do remain optimistic that there will be a premiere in either late September/early October. We’re all going to have to be patient, but we do think there’s at least a good chance for more new episodes later this year.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now when it comes to NCIS!

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Remember to then also stay tuned for some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







