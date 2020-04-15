Ink Master season 14: Is it renewed? Premiere date hopes







Is there going to be an Ink Master season 14 on Paramount Network? It makes sense to wonder this following the sudden end to the season tonight.

If you hadn’t heard the news as of yet, the reality series came to a shocking season 13 conclusion on Tuesday night when it was revealed that there will be no live finale — and the finalists will all receive a cash prize with no official title. This means that there isn’t much of a conclusion this time around … and it doesn’t seem like there is ever going to be an official Ink Master.

Yet, there is still more of the series down the road — back when Ink Master was first renewed for a season 13, it was also greenlit at the same time for a season 14. Signs still point to that happening! Of course, there may be changes as to when it happens due to the current health crisis — it’s impossible to film pretty much any production right now due to what is going on in the world, so we’re going to be stuck waiting for a good while waiting to see exactly what happens.

While there is no official theme for season 14 as of yet, there is one notable change in the departure of Oliver Peck. His exit came about prior to the start of season 13, but after it was filmed. Odds are, there will be a new judge who joins the competition series — if we had to guess, we’d say that it will be one of the more notable former contestants out there. It just makes sense to add someone who is a known commodity, especially if that is someone who can be sympathetic to what a lot of the contestants are going through on a regular basis.

Even if the health crisis continues for some time still, let’s hope at the very least for a new season in early 2021.

