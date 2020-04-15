Ink Master season 13 finale canceled; no winner will be crowned







We’ve wondered for weeks how Ink Master season 13 would conclude with the current health crisis in mind. After all, there would be no way to hold a finale in front of a live audience, and because of that there would be no way in which the finalists could present their final tattoos to the judges. (Even before the crisis, we wondered how the show would handle Oliver Peck’s departure from the show … but that’s not something we’re going to have an answer to now.)

Well, tonight Ink Master addressed the end of the season by saying, effectively, that tonight will be the end of the season. There is no real champion between Bob, Angel, and Jimmy (the final three), and the finalists will all received a cash prize for their efforts this season. This is an unprecedented situation for the show, and we understand the decision here. After all, there was no clear way that the artists were going to be able to pretent their tattoos in a finale format anytime soon. There is still no clear indicator as to when this health crisis is going to end.

(Here is your reminder to show some love to your local tattoo shops — like many other local businesses, they’re being hit hard by everything that’s going on.)

If you do still want to be able to see the Master Canvas tattoos, there is going to be a way to check them out. The remaining finalists are going to reveal them come tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on the official Ink Master YouTube channel. You can check that out now over here.

Is it a bummer that this season has to end this way? Beyond the shadow of a doubt yes, given that all of the artists worked so hard to be crowned the champion. Yet, at the end of the day safety is always going to come first, and we hope that some of these artists have a chance to show off some more of their work on either another season or another offshoot of this franchise.

What do you think about how Ink Master season 13 is concluding?

