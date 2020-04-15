





Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Given that there is a new episode of both NCIS and FBI: Most Wanted, it does make a little bit of sense to also get the flagship show mixed in there. After all, there are always going to be more interesting stories worth telling from this world.

Unfortunately, we come bearing some rather-bad news now: Just because the other two shows are new doesn’t mean that FBI is. As a matter of fact, it’s done for the season. CBS is airing two hours of Most Wanted tonight to make up for the fact that there is no more FBI, in hopes here of course that there’s enough good stuff in these episodes to keep you entertained. Schedules are all over the place at the moment because of the global health crisis, which shut down the production of many shows much earlier than anyone first planned. The Chicago PD crossover with Upton wasn’t meant to be the end of this FBI season and yet, here we are.

While technically there is no formal FBI renewal at the moment, it does feel a lot like a foregone conclusion that you will see some more episodes down the road. It’s hard to imagine a situation where you wouldn’t. We are talking here about one of TV’s most-watched shows, one that is almost always going to have its fair share of stories to tell. Why wouldn’t CBS want more of it? Depending on when the country is back to work, we imagine that there will be some more episodes ready for the fall. That’s at least the hope, and within some of those there’s a good chance that we will see Maggie back in action with the team again.

Based on past CBS announcements, we would assume that a firm decision on an FBI season 3 will be coming before the end of the month.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI

What do you most want to see on FBI moving forward?

Are you bummed out that the show is done for the spring? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to then also stick around for some other insight when it comes to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







