The Conners season 2 episode 19 (finale) return date, first hopes







If you find yourselves interested in learning The Conners season 2 episode 19 return date, or more insight on the future, we’ve got all of that within!

Let’s kick things off here by sharing at least some of the first news that is out there … including that you’re going to be waiting for a little while to see what’s next. Think in terms of Tuesday, April 28, which is when the installment entitled “CPAPs, Hickeys and Biscuits” is currently set to air.

The first thing that you should know about this episode at the moment is simply this: This actually was planned to be the final episode of the season. While we know that there are a lot of other shows that are being pushed aside because of the current health crisis, The Conners had a chance to finish its run. That’s because, in part, of it having a shorter episode count than some other series out there. 19 episodes is something that works well for this cast, since it allows them to dive in, complete the story they want to tell, and still have a chance to move on to other things.

As for whether or not you should consider this episode of The Conners to be the series finale, our answer in advance is pretty simple: No. We have a feeling that there are going to be more installments down the line, as multiple cast members have shown an interest in coming back. We’re all now very-much entrenched in a waiting game, and the only question that is really worth wondering is how long we’re all going to be stuck sitting around until that announcement comes in.

Rest assured, though, that there are a lot of exciting things that could be coming up. We think some of the characters will figure out more of what they want from the present … but maybe not too miss. After all, this is a show that is still stuffed full of messy circumstances.

