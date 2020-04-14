





Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’re going to look towards that and then also discuss the upcoming future.

For the time being, though, let’s make it clear: There is no future for the Fox drama series this month. While last week’s new episode was not originally written to be the finale for The Resident, it ended up being that because of the current health crisis. There are no other episodes that were able to be filmed, and now we’re going to be stuck waiting to see precisely what is going to be coming up next … and if there’s going to be anything next.

After all, for now Fox still has not announced a season 4 renewal. Do we think that it’s going to happen? Probably, mostly because this is a network in need of programming and The Resident offers a large pool of viewers. Even if the live ratings are not spectacular, you can go ahead and factor in here DVR viewership plus also international views and a whole lot more. There’s a great case to be made, and there are a good many more stories still to be told.

Our feeling at present is that over the next month, you’ll probably learn as to whether or not there is a season 4 coming on the network. Then, you can start looking more at some of the stories that could be coming up — which should include whether or not Conrad Hawkins is going to accept Logan’s offer and being the new face of Chastain. There are benefits to that, but also some serious drawbacks — including working more alongside people who don’t necessarily have the best interests of anyone in their hearts.

