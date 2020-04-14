New Amsterdam season 2 finale: What makes Dr. Shin stand out?







Coming up on tomorrow night’s New Amsterdam season 2 finale, you will see the debut of Daniel Dae Kim as Dr. Shin. He’s an accomplished doctor, someone who is very skilled … but also very much different from any other person we’ve met on the show so far. While he may want the same thing in the end in the safety of many of his patients, the way he goes about his business could be rather different. Consider this something to watch out for within this episode, especially as he ends up giving Helen Sharpe a different perspective from her frequent colleague in Max Goodwin.

As you approach the finale, we’ve got a little bit more news when it comes to Dr. Shin. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is what executive producer David Schulner had to say:

“[He is] the opposite of Max, in that he has very clear boundaries … He takes care of himself before he takes care of others. He actually takes care of himself so he can take care of others. And we wanted to give Sharpe a foil who would challenge all of her assumptions, all of her held beliefs, her allegiance to Max, both personally and professionally.”

Is this a character meant to cause a little bit of friction? We don’t think that he’s going to externally cause some conflict within the hospital. Instead, we just think that he’s there to offer something different. There’s nothing about him that screams that he’s an adversary at all. We just think that it’s going to be nice having someone come in and mix things up for a little while … but we’re going to have to wait and see just how long he will make his presence known. We know that there is a season 3, but it’s not entirely clear if Kim will be a part of it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterda, including a sneak peek from Kim’s first appearance

What do you want to see from Dr. Shin on New Amsterdam season 3 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







