New Amsterdam season 2 finale video: Daniel Dae Kim arrives!







Leading into the New Amsterdam season 2 finale on NBC Tuesday night, there are a number of things to be excited about. What’s one of the biggest ones? The arrival of none other than Daniel Dae Kim!

In the sneak peek below via Entertainment Weekly, you can see the arrival of the Lost / Hawaii Five-0 alum in the role of Dr. Shin. He’s being brought on a little bit earlier than expected to deal with an influx of patients coupled with a shortage of doctors. (Remember that Dr. Reynolds is seemingly gone from the hospital, though it remains to be seen if that exit is permanent.) While we may not know a whole lot about Dr. Shin as of yet, there is one conclusion that can be drawn from this preview: He’s a little bit quirky. He claims that he needs a hot shower before he can do anything within the ED, and it seems as though he has a routine that likes to be kept.

So why the interest in a hot shower? Maybe it’s because Dr. Shin just had a physical workout and he needs one. Or, maybe there is something ritualistic about the way that he operates. Much like athletes often have a checklist for what they like to do before a game, maybe he’s the same way before he gets in and starts helping patients. It doesn’t matter if he is a tad superstitious so long as he does an excellent job saving lives.

Suffice it to say, we’re thrilled to see Daniel stopping by the show — though we can say that about just about anything that he does. It also feels like this is a very different sort of character than another doctor he recently played in Jackson Han over on The Good Doctor. We know that this season of New Amsterdam is ending much earlier than expected, so we’ll have to wait and see if there is a future for Kim’s character in season 3/beyond.

