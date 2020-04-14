The Baker and the Beauty episode 2 spoilers: Noa and Daniel’s next move







Are you intrigued to check out The Baker and the Beauty episode 2 on ABC next week? If you loved the premiere, then the love story is going to continue…

One of the main things that we know about this show right now is this — it’s fun! It’s got a big romantic comedy element to it and we hope that it could serve as a prime source of TV escapism. It’s an unconventional love story at the center, given that Noa is a big star and Daniel is … not that. He has a charm and plenty to offer, but there’s going to be conflict that comes with how different the two of them are. He’s getting thrown into a totally different situation than anything he’s ever been in before. Within episode 2, you’ll see him start to learn more about Noa’s past … but then also more of the bakery environment overall. This story is about more than just the title characters — there is a much larger world that you’re going to get a chance to experience!

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Baker and the Beauty episode 2 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

Noa and Daniel’s relationship begins to flourish, and after an unwanted birthday party for Noa, Daniel discovers more about her past while a heartbroken Vanessa is not giving up so easily. Meanwhile, with Rafael’s Cuban Bakery booming, a food critic extraordinaire puts in an outrageous food order the Garcias cannot refuse to take.

One of the biggest questions we’re going to have in the early going here is whether or not viewers end up discovering the show. It’s hard for new programs to get off the ground, even though we are at a time when there isn’t exactly a flurry of options for a lot of people to check out.

