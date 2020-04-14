9-1-1 season 3 episode 15 spoilers: Eddie fights for his life







Next week on 9-1-1 season 3 episode 15, you’re going to have an installment entitled “Eddie Begins” that will prove to be emotional — very much so. We’re going to dive more into this character’s past, and hopefully along the way understand further just what makes him tick.

Yet, there’s also going to be a good bit of danger within his present … mostly because this is a show that likes to throw a lot of different chaos at you all at once. We’re worried about the journey that we’ve been on so far with this character, and we just hope that there are going to be more opportunities to tell these stories down the road. We love these “Begins” episodes — they really do showcase a different side to these people!

Below, CarterMatt has the full 9-1-1 season 3 episode 15 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

Eddie’s journey to rescue a boy from a well turns into a mission to save himself from his past in the all-new “Eddie Begins” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, April 20 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-314) (TV-14 D, L, V)

One of the things we’re the most excited to see within this episode is what Eddie’s past will be bringing to the table. We’ve also only got so many episodes on the show still this season, and it’s for that reason that every single episode matters. They have to push things forward in a big way and deliver something that makes us very much excited. There are still so many dramatic moments, so how do you make each one of them stand out from the rest of the pack?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now, including the show’s season 3 renewal

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1 season 3 episode 15?

What are you the most excited to explore? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some more news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







