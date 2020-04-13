Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 6 spoilers: David Anders guest stars







Next week on Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 6, you are going to have a chance to see a familiar face turn up. After all, David Anders will be coming over! Less than a year removed from his time on iZombie, here he will be taking on a very different sort of role — one that is still shrouded in mystery. What role will he have? Well, it’s going to be tied to what Maria is up to trying to figure out what happened to her mother.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Roswell, New Mexico season 2 episode 6 synopsis with more information all about what’s coming up next:

DAVID ANDERS (“iZOMBIE”) GUEST STARS – Maria’s (Heather Hemmens) investigation into her mother’s disappearance leads her and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) to the home of a mysterious boot maker named Travis (guest star David Anders). Meanwhile, on her journey of self-discovery, Isobel’s (Lily Cowles) night out leads her into the arms of someone unexpected. Finally, after making some major scientific strides, Liz (Jeanine Mason) is dealt a devastating blow. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Rick Montano & Vincent Ingrao (#206). Original airdate 4/20/2020.

While the story of Liz isn’t mentioned until the very end of the synopsis, that has to be one of the things that you worry about the most, right? We don’t know how you could look at that and think anything otherwise. We’re at that point in the season now where the writers are going to want to deliver some big surprises. That way, they keep you constantly on your toes for whatever sort of chaos could be coming around the bend. We do, after all, have a lot of stories still to tell before we get to the end of the road here.

