Briarpatch season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at USA Network?







As we prepare for the finale airing on USA Network tonight, is there hope for a Briarpatch season 2 renewal? Is it something to hope for, or will this anthology series wander off into the distance.

Before we dive into any speculation, let’s kick things off here with the facts for the time being: There is no confirmation of a renewal or a cancellation yet. The fate of the series is up in the air, and the live ratings aren’t going to tell the full picture here. Yet, there are a couple of interesting things to note about them.

Overall, the first season to date has drawn a little over a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic on average and close to 500,000 weekly live viewers. The show struggled on Thursdays within the first two episodes, but was then moved to a later, unusual timeslot on Mondays. Yet, having wrestling around a potential lead-in served to its benefit here and there. Its numbers did improve both in viewers and the demo, and that gives the series a little bit more hope. Is it enough? Well, that remains to be seen.

Because of the format of a series like this, a show like Briarpatch doesn’t necessarily have to be extended beyond what it is currently is. It could just be called a limited series and, when the dust settles, everyone could move forward from it. There’s likely going to be at least some sort of conclusion to the story in the episode tonight. Yet, beyond all doubt we’d be excited to see what Andy Greenwald could come up with in the event that there was something more. That could just come down to what USA as a network wants, but we would tell them to give this a try — especially since they need some take chances at a time when many of their old, established shows are going away.

Hopefully, there will be more news on a potential Briarpatch season 2 over the course of the next few months…

