Is Prodigal Son new tonight on Fox? A look at final two episodes







Is Prodigal Son new tonight on Fox? Given that there is a new 9-1-1 on the air, it makes sense to enter the night with those expectations. That’s especially the case when we know that the final episodes of the season are going to prove to be all sorts of thrilling.

Unfortunately, these are not going to be episodes that you are going to have a chance to see right away. You’ll be waiting for a little while longer due to a TMZ special inspired in some ways by Netflix’s Tiger King docu-series. You know, the thing that has generated viewership all over the world. The Tom Payne series will be coming back on April 20 with the first of the final episodes of the season. These could give you a few answers, but also still leave you hanging a great deal as we wonder exactly what the future is going to hold.

If you do want to get details about both of them now, you don’t have to wait! We have some of that for you to check out below:

April 13, “The Professionals” – After a catastrophic turn of events, Malcolm and Ainsley are convinced there’s more to Nicholas Endicott (guest star Dermot Mulroney) than meets the eye. Their only hope just might be an impromptu Whitly family reunion in the all-new “The Professionals” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Monday, April 20 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-121) (TV-14 D, L, V)

April 20, “Like Father…” – Malcolm continues to unravel as the mystery of the girl in the box comes to a head. As Nicholas Endicott’s (guest star Dermot Mulroney) true colors continue to show, the Whitlys must decide to what lengths they are willing to go in order to take him down in the all-new “Like Father… ” season finale episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Monday, April 27 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-122) (TV-14 D, L, V)

This synopsis does signal that at least one big mystery could have an answer … and then you’ll have to wait and see if that brings about new ones.

