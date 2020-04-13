9-1-1 renewed for season 4 by Fox! Commence rejoicing







We still have several weeks to go before 9-1-1 season 3 reaches the end of the road, but you already can be excited about the future. After all, there is a season 4 renewal coming at Fox!

In a new post on Twitter, the show’s official account confirmed the big news — not that this is really all that much of a surprise. Save for The Masked Singer, this is the most successful series that the network has. It generates great ratings in both viewers and the 18-49 demographic … and then also just so happens to have the sort of premise that is accessible and popular to viewers all over the world. There are also clearly a lot of stories still worth telling here, as well, and we’re excited to see some of what the writers do when they can get back to work.

This renewal goes along with the suggested renewal (via a Fox promo) for the spin-off series 9-1-1: Lone Star, which posted solid ratings during the flagship show’s hiatus. We don’t foresee a cancellation coming at any point in the near future for either. There are still some other Fox series that are waiting on an announcement one way or another, including first-year drama Prodigal Son and comedies including Last Man Standing. Both Deputy and Almost Family have already been canceled, while Empire is going to be ending a little bit later this month after six seasons on the air.

The renewal of 9-1-1 has been reflected now in our official guide, where you can also see the fate of a number of other series on the air.

