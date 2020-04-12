9-1-1 season 3 episode 14 spoilers: Maddie gives a warning







Coming up on Monday’s 9-1-1 season 3 episode 14, you’re going to be seeing a life-and-death situation like no other for Maddie. She recognizes that the entire call center is about to be under siege and with that in mind, she’s gotta try some desperature measures to get a message across.

What is one of those messages? Well, think along the lines of telling Chimney that she loves him. While they’ve got a strong relationship, they aren’t at a point where they say this to each other all of the time. In getting this message from her Chimney is going to realize that something is awry … and because of that, he may eventually find a way to help. What makes this situation so strange is that it’s hard to call 9-1-1 as easily when the call center itself is in danger.

In the sneak peek below, you can see that the message is already causing the wheels to turn a little bit for Chimney. He’s going to realize that something is going terribly awry and because of that, we’re going to be seeing him potentially try to act.

Want to get a little bit more news about how Maddie is approaching this scene? Well, speaking to TVLine, here is some of what Jennifer Love Hewitt had to say on the subject:

“The beautiful thing about Maddie in this situation is that we tried to show her strength a little more … We show a little more of her spirit, her belief that she can fight. She’s also good at holding others up in moments that they’re breaking. Even when she said ‘I love you’ to Chimney, that was her recognizing that she’s about to fight for her life.”

Be prepared for this to be an incredibly emotional episode, one with a lot of danger but also very much a lot of twists. If it lives up to what we think it’s going to be right now in our head, we’ll be very satisfied with the end result.

