The Nest season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?







Following today’s big finale, is there a chance for The Nest season 2 over at BBC One? Can we be hopeful? Within this article, we’re looking forward to breaking some of that down further.

At the moment, nothing has been altogether confirmed when it comes to the future of the series — though it does feel like there is a movement out there already to see more of the show on the air. A devoted audience has gotten on board the series, which has talked about family in some real and devastating ways. It’s been a show about secrets, about desperation, and about watching things fall apart entirely.

We do think that there’s going to be enthusiasm around seeing more of The Nest, so the real order of business here is learning whether or not the folks over at the network and the creative team will agree. One of the things that we’ve definitely figured out with British dramas in particular over the years is that they won’t create more episodes solely for the sake of doing so. They’ll bring more stories to the air when they have them and they’re perfect. This is one of the reasons why we still don’t have any more of Bodyguard, even though it is abundantly clear at the moment that there is a real demand for it. We’re hoping that there will be something said about this over the coming months.

In general, though, we hope that BBC One does have some more compelling drama lined up over the course of the next several weeks. After all, one of the things that we know is that we’re in an era where viewers need and crave escapism — a show like this can provide that, and take people away from their world even if it is for a brief period of time. Yes, this show can be devastating and it’s not always a cheery escape … but it can be an escape nonetheless.

