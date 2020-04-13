





Is Manifest new tonight on NBC? Within this piece, we’re going to offer up more information about that — and the show’s future to go along with it!

Before saying too much else here, though, let’s go ahead and bust out some of the bad news — there is no new episode on the air. What’s the reason for that? Well, it has a lot to do with last week being the finale, and Songland stepping up in the timeslot after The Voice. There was always going to be only thirteen episodes for this season, so we’re not looking at some situation here where episodes didn’t get to be filmed due to some circumstances that are going on in the real world.

So what is going to be coming up next when it comes to Manifest? First and foremost, it’s all about learning whether or not there will be a season 3 renewal over at NBC. For the time being we’re cautiously optimistic, but note there’s a big difference between that and confidence. We’re going to be waiting for a good while to get more 100% confirmation on the show’s future, so in the interm, we’ll be left to wonder what direction the writers are going to be going with some of their story decisions.

At the moment, the biggest thing we’re left to wonder about is how Flight 828 both landed and also crashed into the ocean. Are some of these passengers really who they claim to be? Do they believe that they are who they are even if they’re not? We also certainly have questions as to how Zeke is still out there, given that he somehow managed to be brought back from the brink — defying the concept of the death date altogether.

Let’s cross our fingers and hope for a renewal — and then let’s hope for some great news after the fact.

What do you want to see on Manifest moving forward?

