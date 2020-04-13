God Friended Me season 2: How many episodes are left?







How many more episodes of God Friended Me season 2 are there? It makes a lot of sense to wonder given the uncertain state of the world. Also, television networks haven’t been super-transparent as to how many episodes a lot of their shows have left.

Let’s go ahead and say this — like many other shows that are out there on television, the CBS drama didn’t get to film all of the 22 episodes that were planned. It had to shut down a little bit early due to the health crisis plaguing the nation, but it does appear as though it got the majority of its episodes in the can! For more on that, check out confirmation via the official Twitter account for the series below. There are two more coming up, which means that the final episode will air come Sunday, April 26. The finale wasn’t filmed, but at least you will see some of the buildup to it airing. Isn’t that better than nothing? We certainly like to think so.

As for what you can expect within some of the final episodes of God Friended Me this season, we’d imagine that Miles is going to continue to find frustration with the God Account. He thought that going along with what the account wanted was going to help him in his search for answers on Ali. That hasn’t happened. Instead, he’s just lost the relationship with the woman he loves in Cara and he has to watch her now move on with someone else. It’s heartbreaking, and coming on the next new episode (preview it here), you are going to see him be confronted by someone who was hurt by one of his previous Friend Suggestions.

There’s some emotional stuff in the remainder of God Friended Me season 2, but we’re going to continue to do our best to have some hope for the future … whatever that may bring. This show does like to be positive when the dust settles.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information on God Friended Me

What do you want to see on God Friended Me season 2 when it ends?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to also stick around for more insight on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Two after tonight’s episode. — God Friended Me Writers (@GFMWriters) April 12, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







