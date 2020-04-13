American Idol 18: Katy Perry on future ‘live’ show broadcasts







At the moment, American Idol 18 is airing a “This Is Me” special that focuses on some highlights from the season so far. There is some unseen footage here and there, but for the most part, this is a recycling of some past material. It’s also a way for the producers to stretch this season out so that they can figure out what they ultimately want to do with this season. There’s a lot of uncertainty there, given that the current health crisis makes it borderline impossible for there to be a typical live show over the next month or so.

Yet, the show may go on … albeit in a different way. Speaking on a Facebook Live today promoting the show (and while wearing an Easter bunny costume, no less), judge Katy Perry indicated that the producers are going to have to be very “creative” in order to figure out how to make the next round of the competition work. She did nothing to indicate that the show is over, and that there will be a way to continue to push things forward.

If we had our guess at the moment, we’d say that the likely scenario here is that there will be a remote-based show where the remaining contestants all sing from their homes while the judges offer their own feedback remotely. Meanwhile, America will still get to vote and decide who gets to move forward. This wouldn’t be ideal, but it’s better than not having an opportunity to do anything at all. We just saw with Saturday Night Live this weekend that programming can work in atypical ways, so we just hope that everyone has good sound equipment. (We think that personally, it’s unlikely that these shows will be actually live — logistically, that feels too hard to pull off.)

