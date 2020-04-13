





Is The Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? If you find yourselves eager for some more answers, we have that within.

At one point, we know that there was a plan for the zombie drama to air a new episode of the show tonight — the end of season 10, in fact. This is an episode that would feature an appearance from none other than Lauren Cohan, who is going to be back as a regular moving into season 11. Isn’t that exciting?

Well, let’s go ahead and share some of the bad news now, as there is no new installment airing on the network tonight. What in the world is going on here? Well, because of the current health crisis, the post-production crew has not been able to get the final episode together. We certainly understand that safety matters here first and foremost — it has to. This enables the crew to bring us more great stuff down the road.

So for now, the plan here is for The Walking Dead to return later this year with the final episode. Our hope is that this installment could air as a one-off in the summer, and maybe that will help to bridge the gap until season 11. There’s a chance that we could be waiting for a while for it to premiere, as the health crisis is also going to delay production. There’s a ripple effect that comes with everything that is going on in the world.

In the end, stay safe! We know that there will a chance to dive into this world again soon enough…

What do you want to see when it comes to The Walking Dead moving forward?

