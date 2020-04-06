The Walking Dead season 10 finale sneak peek: Maggie’s back!







While we still cannot say when The Walking Dead season 10 finale is going to air on AMC, we at least know this: Maggie is a part of it! There have been rumors for quite a long time about the return of Lauren Cohan to the series, and we knew that she was going to be a series regular for the upcoming season 11.

Now, we’re just rather pleased to know that she is back a little bit early — and the idea behind her return is rather clear. We know that she has been in communication with the group via letters, and in the sneak peek below, she receives one asking for her to return. Why? The communities are in disarray due to the arrival of the Whisperers, and a number of familiar faces are all dead. There needs to be some sort of help coming, and maybe Maggie can be the one who supplies it.

Just remember where a lot of our characters are at the moment — suffering and surrounded. Beta has an enormous zombie horde that he could be using to destroy most of our heroes as a measure of revenge. Gabriel does his best to offer up some element of hope in the preview, noting that there are still some people out there that could help — and even going so far as to list them off. We’d include Maggie for now in “the others,” given that she is a part of the group who could travel in and work in order to save the day. It’s been well over a season since we’ve seen her on the show, but she’ll bring back to the series a little bit of history — and, with Michonne gone, it’s good to have some more nostalgia attached to the end product.

