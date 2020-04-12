Westworld season 3 episode 6 spoilers: A look at ‘Decoherence’







Next week on Westworld season 3 episode 6, we’re entering what we would refer to as the home stretch of the season. There are only three more episodes still to go, and that doesn’t mean a whole lot chances to explore what still feels like a new world. Yet, it’s one where some of the old mottos remain — ones of defiance, technology vs. humanity, and also what control really means. This season has worked hard to differentiate itself, and in terms of being thought-provoking we’d at least argue that it’s a step above season 2.

One thing that the season does have in common with all others is simply this — a thick, heavy veil of secrecy. There is no clear interest in revealing more information beyond simple questions and teases. This upcoming episode next week is entitled “Decoherence,” and the official synopsis doesn’t give a whole lot away:

Do a lot of people tell you that you need therapy? Written by Suzanne Wrubel & Lisa Joy; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.

Now that we are at a point where we’re closing in on the end of this season, shouldn’t it be high time that we get news on a season 4 renewal? It feels inevitable, largely due to the fact that this remains one of the network’s most successful franchises. Its live ratings rarely do it justice given that there are so many people watching at their own pace. Plus, there has to be a real need to give the show closure. Hopefully, we’ll have confirmation on at least something before we get around to the end of the road this go-around. Even if we don’t, will it be okay? Probably, but it’d be nice to not have a lingering sense of anxiety.

