The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 6 spoilers: The big finale







Next week on The Good Karma Hospital season 3 episode 6, you’re going to be seeing the big finale. This is the chance for there to be a lot of drama, but hopefully some hope for some of your favorite characters.

At the center of everything at the moment has to be relationship between Gabriel and Ruby … or at least that’s the way it works within our head. We’re moving into the other side of the big Diwali celebration tonight and through that, we saw some joyous moments … but then also Gabriel and Aisha kissing. Hardly so joyous. You could see the pain on Ruby’s face — sure, her entire life isn’t about romance, but you could see things moving in a certain direction before Aisha turned up. Now, we’re facing a little bit more uncertainty as to what the future will be.

We just want there to be some closure and happiness here — we do think by and large that The Good Karma Hospital is a positive show, and we’d like for there to be a happy ending here as well. Things could still sort themselves out, but this season? We’ve obviously got some questions about that.

As for what else we’re hoping to see in this final episode, we’ve gotta imagine that there will be some more challenging cases for Lydia and the rest of the team to take on. A part of what makes this show so fascinating is the different angles in which they approach certain stories — it spends the time to focus on what makes the patients important, rather than just shuffling them in and out. That helps to accentuate the heroism of the staff and make some of those victories feel a little bit more special.

Let’s hope for an emotional, thrilling finale — and maybe one that has us yearning for a little bit more of this world at some point down the road.

