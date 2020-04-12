God Friended Me season 2 episode 20 spoilers: Miles’ collateral damage







As we enter God Friended Me season 2 episode 20 next week, we’re reminded that every action has consequences. When Miles takes on a new friend suggestion for the God Account, he likes to think that he is doing a great deal of good for everyone! By and large, he is … but that doesn’t mean that his actions come with zero blowback at all. There are still some out there who experience adverse effects to his actions, and that is the basis for “Collateral Damage.” It’s an episode where past actions with friend suggestions come back to bite him.

Because of all of this, Miles could find himself very confused by the end of the episode … and so could we before things get cleared up. (We like to think that the God Account has a plan, right?)

For a few more details right now on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full God Friended Me season 2 episode 20 synopsis below:

“Collateral Damage” – Miles weighs the consequences of carrying out the God Account’s wishes when his new friend suggestion, Trevor (Ben Rappaport), alleges Miles ruined his life when he helped Rose (Emma Thorne) reunite with Lt. Freemont (Zach Appleman), her former love and a previous friend suggestion. As Miles tries to help Trevor resolve his feelings for Rose on the eve of her wedding, he realizes he has lingering feelings of his own for Cara, on GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, April 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So will this be the final episode of the season? As it turns out, no — there is one more episode beyond this one, with the “finale” set to air on April 26. This may not be the finale that was planned, but it’s still out there.

