Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new Tonight on HBO, April 12?

What we’ve got in this article is, for the most part, a generous dose of good news. At the end of your Easter (or your Sunday, depending on what you choose to celebrate), you are going to have a chance to see the late-night show. It will be kicking off, though, a little bit later than expected — think in terms of 11:10 p.m. Eastern time. This was confirmed by the show’s official Twitter account (see below). If you turn on HBO at 11:00 and you don’t see Oliver there, have no fear — there will be a new episode coming.

Much like you’ve seen, though, over the past several weeks, we imagine that this episode will feature Oliver filming his show from home, where he will be without a crew or a live audience. As challenging as it may be, we do think that the writers and production staff have done a fairly good job of ensuring that this show still works. The structure is largely the same, even if the lighting, sound, and special segments aren’t exactly up to the usual level.

We would imagine that Oliver will spend some time assessing the current state of the health crisis in the country tonight, but also take a look at another important subject, as well. For a good reference here, take a look at some of what we saw on this past episode where John looked at the work of OAN in addition to some of what is happening with the spread of the virus.

There is no clear timetable as to when Oliver will be back in studio doing the show as he once did — it could take weeks or even months for everything to return to normal.

What do you want to see featured on the latest Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

Now is a good time to finally learn a new language! Go on! Give it a try! But please give up by 11:10pm. We don’t want you to miss our new episode. — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) April 12, 2020

