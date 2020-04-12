Saturday Night Live at Home ratings big for NBC; how much so?







The first ratings are in for the Saturday Night Live at Home special that aired last night on NBC, and there are reasons for excitement! While not everyone may have enjoyed the show’s unique approach to comedy, it certainly drew enough viewers to draw some attention for the time being.

So what are we looking at here as a whole? Just think in terms of 6.7 million total viewers on the night, the second-best audience of the season (per TVLine) behind only the massive Eddie Murphy episode from a little bit earlier in the season. It made some sense for the numbers to be a little bit smaller just because of the lack of star power, but there was clearly still an interest in experiencing what the show decided to do given the restraints put upon them.

Also, go ahead and consider this in your judgment — Tom Hanks wasn’t revealed to be the “host” of the show until the episode began, meaning there was no specific person that the show was using to promote what lies ahead. Instead, it was more about the desire for something to watch and the creativity that was present.

While not every single part of SNL at Home worked perfectly (we were no fan of the weird Weekend Update laugh track), we’d argue that the majority of the sketches were at least interesting attempts at good comedy.

As for what the future of SNL is going to be this season, that much remains very much unclear. There is no new episode currently scheduled for next weekend, but we like to think that they would try this experiment at least one more time before the end of the season. After all, it would be nice to continue to have an escape from the rest of the world for another 90 minutes soon…

