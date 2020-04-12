NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 21 spoilers: ‘Murder of Crows’







Are you prepared to check out NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 21? There’s an installment airing next week entitled “Murder of Crows,” and this is one that will bring you the return of Anna one more time this season. We’ve loved her arc as of late, mostly because she’s allowing Callen to think about his future a little bit more than he has over the course of the series’ run. The past few weeks have all been great for that.

Of course, this episode is going to revolve around more than just what’s going on with Callen and Anna — there is another complicated case at the center of the hour, and then you’ve also got a fun sideplot for Deeks as something in his bar starts to take a turn for the worse.

For some more NCIS: Los Angeles video discussion right now, remember to watch our take on Nell’s future on the series below! Once you check that out, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and then view our franchise playlist, otherwise known as were we’ll have more moving forward.

Below, CarterMatt has the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 21 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

“Murder of Crows” – NCIS helps a former NCIS tech operator search for her missing ex-partner, when they fear he might be working with the gun runners they failed to take down years ago. Also, Callen reveals to Sam that he’s about to put down roots with Anna, and Deeks reels when his bar gets a negative review, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, April 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So is this the final episode of NCIS: Los Angeles season 11? The short answer to that is no, as there will be another installment airing on the network come April 26. This episode is going to feature the return of Catherine Bell (read more here), so you will at least have a good chance to get some more closure when it comes to Mac … though we hope that it’s not full closure. After all, we would like to see a little bit more of both Mac and Harm down the road!

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode 21?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







