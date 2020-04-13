NCIS: Los Angeles: Where is Nell? Is Renee Felice Smith leaving?







Where is Nell on tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles season 11 episode, and is Renee Felice Smith leaving the show? If you find yourselves wondering this question over the course of tonight’s episode, rest assured we come bearing an answer.

Here’s the bad news — we’re not sure as of yet if you’re going to be seeing Nell for the remainder of the season. There may have been a plan to feature Smith’s character in the planned final episodes of the season, but with filming stopping early, that may not materialize in the way that it was once planned. We’re not expecting her to appear tonight, and it could be a little bit longer than that before she’s back on the show, as well.

As to whether or not she is actually leaving the show, though, you don’t have anything to worry about for the time being. Signs point to this not being a permanent exit for the Nell character, and rather Smith taking some time to work on another project. It’s similar in that way to what we saw earlier this season from Barrett Foa, who departed for a while to work on Angels in America. He eventually came back, and with a pretty exciting story as well. If we do end up seeing Nell come back in a similar way, there could be a lot of cause for excitement there.

Of course, we suppose that the last determining factor in Nell’s return will be learning whether or not there is a season 12 of the series … though we are at least hopeful. There doesn’t appear to be any sort of reason at the moment to doubt that it will be renewed. The ratings are fine, and in this era of great uncertainty we think that CBS should want as much stability as humanly possible.

What do you want to see when it comes to Nell’s future on NCIS: Los Angeles?

