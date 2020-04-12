NCIS: Los Angeles season 11: When is Catherine Bell returning?







When is Catherine Bell going to be back on NCIS: Los Angeles in her role as Mac? We know that there are questions aplenty about that. After all, with there being so much uncertainty with the episode count, it would be relatively easy to assume that this could have been one of the stories cut due to the real-life health crisis that is going on.

Yet, we do have at least some good news to report on here — you will get a chance to see Bell back before the series comes to a close. Yet, it’s not going to be until very much the end of the road this season. According to a new report from TV Insider, you will see Mac back on the show for the April 26 episode — the final one of the season. It may not have been intended to be the finale, but you can still very much treat it as such.

As for what you’re going to be seeing over the course of this episode, Mac is going to ask the team for a little bit of help on a case. There are some particulars/finer details here that are still very much unknown, but we’re sure that there will be a good bit of nostalgia and fun with her back.

As for whether or not her JAG co-star David James Elliott (Harm) will be joining her, we haven’t heard anything as of yet … but we remain hopeful that he’ll be at least mentioned during the story. We aren’t giving up on the two of them having a future here at all!

