Outlander season 5 episode 9 spoilers: More Stephen Bonnet fears







As we approach Outlander season 5 episode 9 airing on Starz next weekend, there are a number of reasons for concern. Take, for example, the presence of war looming on the horizon. Or, go ahead and consider some of what’s going on when it comes to Stephen Bonnet.

We know that Bonnet is still out there, just as we also have a feeling that he’s going to be making his presence felt in a big way before the end of the season. The question is when, and then also who will find him. One of the concerns that the promo presents is the idea that Bonnet may be able to actually take Jemmy away from Bree … and you better believe that a lot of the characters are going to do whatever they can in order to stop it.

Beyond the Bonnet story and the threat of war that is coming, another thing that is important to emphasize, of course, the return of Young Ian to the series. This is a very different version of John Bell’s character than who we’ve seen before, as he’s been off with the Mohawk people establishing himself as more of a man. He could bring an understanding to the world that nobody else really has.

We are getting close now to the home stretch of the season — there are four more episodes to go! Because of this, we imagine that we will see some action heat up as a true call to arms begins. This time around, it won’t be so much about helping out Governor Tryon. Instead, it will be about trying to find a way to allow America to get its independence.

