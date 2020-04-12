Last Man Standing season 8 finale spoilers: Kaitlyn Dever returns!







Come Thursday, April 30 on Fox, you’re going to have a chance to see the Last Man Standing season 8 finale. While it may not have been planned to be the finale in advance, rest assured that it will still have that DNA to it! After all, episode 21 (this one) and episode 22 were originally planned to be a two-parter and with that, we’re probably just going to have a little bit more of a cliffhanger than we planned for in advance.

Also, this episode will feature a particularly notable guest star in Kaitlyn Dever! Her appearances as Eve have been a little more sporadic as of late but it makes sense: She is becoming a legitimate Hollywood star at this point and it’s honestly cool that she continues to come back at all. Not all performers with her trajectory would do this. She’s showing a little love to a series that was a huge part of her life over the years.

As great as Eve’s return may be, though, it’s fair to say that this finale is going to be more about Kristin as she gets set to welcome her baby into the world. For more details, be sure to check out the full Last Man Standing season 8 finale synopsis:

Eve (guest star Kaitlyn Dever) returns home for a weekend visit and Vanessa tries to recreate a childhood tradition for the girls… without Mike. Meanwhile, Jen asks Ed and Chuck for help in finding out who is stealing her work lunches and Kristin’s big day finally arrives in the all-new “How You Like Them Pancakes?” season finale episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, April 30 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-821) (TV-PG L)

Odds are, we’ll see Kristin’s baby in the season 9 premiere, provided that the show gets renewed. (We fully expected it to.) Out of all the series impacted by the current health crisis, this is one that actually has one of the more sensible endings. It won’t be too hard for the writers to pick up almost immediately where they left off this season, and then they could always jump a few months forward and then tell some of the remaining stories in real time.

